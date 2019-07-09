Headlines

  1. Hurricane wins twice to advance to championship
  2. First lady focusing on opioids' impact on children
  3. Brumfield, Cook in 2019 West Virginia Sports Legends class
  4. Organizers say efforts underway to run New River Train this fall
  5. Woman admits guilt in husband's death

Perdue seeks seventh term as WV treasurer

CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue on Monday announced that he would seek an unprecedented seventh term as state treasurer. First elected to the post in 1996, Perdue, 69, is West Virginia's 24th state treasurer and has served in that position for over 22 years. 

Voice of the people

Reparations idea fraught with issues: I read with interest the June 27 Herald-Dispatch published opinion essay of syndicated columnist Walter Williams, an African-American, regarding the subject of slavery reparations.

