CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue on Monday announced that he would seek an unprecedented seventh term as state treasurer. First elected to the post in 1996, Perdue, 69, is West Virginia's 24th state treasurer and has served in that position for over 22 years.
Festival organizer Tim Walther knew he wanted to bring another music festival to West Virginia. He just wasn't sure where. "I've spent half my life in West Virginia," the founder of the All Good Music Festival said. "I love the people here. I love the culture. I love the mountains."
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Bourbon that leaked from a fire that destroyed a Jim Beam barrel warehouse in Kentucky is making its way to the Ohio River. State environmental officials say they're assessing wildlife impacts and doing fish kill counts along the waterways near the Woodford County facility.
MADISON, Wis. — An association representing oil refineries launched a television ad in four swing states Monday criticizing President Donald Trump's moves to expand the use of ethanol in gasoline.
Reparations idea fraught with issues: I read with interest the June 27 Herald-Dispatch published opinion essay of syndicated columnist Walter Williams, an African-American, regarding the subject of slavery reparations.
Welcome to "Second Guess" Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
>> Conference USA football simply has to improve as an entity.
DALLAS - West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins is a part of the inaugural Conference USA Hall of Fame Class.