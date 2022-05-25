An 8-mile trail in Tucker County connecting the towns of Thomas and Davis, Blackwater Falls State Park and the Monongahela National Forest will be completed with the award of a $1.2 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The grant, awarded to the Friends of Blackwater nonprofit organization, was issued through the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workplace Economic Revitalization (POWER) program, established to assist communities affected by coal mining job losses.
The Blackwater Loop Trail will pass near Pendleton Falls on Pendleton Creek in Blackwater Falls State Park, make use of a new bridge over the Blackwater River for hikers and cyclists, and connect with existing trails in the state park and adjacent national forest.
The grant also will help the Friends of Blackwater continue planning work for the proposed West Virginia Mountain Railroad National Historic Trail, which would follow the corridor of the long-abandoned West Virginia Central & Pittsburg Railroad between Elkins and Cumberland, Maryland.
Sen. Henry Gassaway Davis, D-W.Va., was the driving force behind the railroad, built in the 1880s, when the official spelling for Pittsburgh lacked an “h.” In addition to carrying passengers, the railroad served coal mines, coke ovens, sawmills, pulp mills and tanneries in West Virginia’s Randolph, Tucker, Grant and Mineral counties, and Allegany and Garrett counties, in Maryland.
The trail would acquaint those traveling it with the industrial history of the mountainous landscape the railroad passed through and the people who lived and worked there. It also would showcase the outdoor recreation opportunities now available along the scenic route the railroad followed.
Public land along the route that could support the trail include the Barnum Whitewater Area, managed by Mineral County, the Allegheny Wildlife Management Area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jennings Randolph Lake, and Maryland’s Potomac State Forest and Wolf Den State Park.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.