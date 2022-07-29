Having missed two of the last three West Virginia Amateurs due to his sons’ Little League baseball obligations and having finished just out of the top-5 in 2020, four-time champion Sam O’Dell said he feels somewhat like a forgotten man.
“I think it was my wife that said, ‘I haven’t read about you lately,’” O’Dell said. “I was like, ‘I know.’”
When it comes to the state’s amateur championship, O’Dell may have been out of sight but the event has hardly been out of his mind. With the 103rd edition scheduled to get started on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier Resort on Sunday and with O’Dell back in the field, the 44-year-old dentist from Hurricane said he’s anxious to try and reclaim his place atop the state’s amateur ranks.
“Yeah, I’m motivated,” O’Dell admitted. “I’ve doubted myself so many times. I’m going to try and tee off with a positive attitude and have a plan and go out and win the tournament. You can’t win it on the first day, but you can get yourself into position.”
Among players in the field, only Pat Carter (13) has more West Virginia Amateur championships than O’Dell and the two are the only players with more than one. So, if there’s anyone who knows where he needs to be on the leaderboard and when he needs to be there, it’s O’Dell.
While his game has been strong of late — he finished tied for low-amateur honors with Nick Fleming at the West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort last month — it’s that knowledge and patience that’s come with surviving the field multiple times which may be his biggest advantage.
“You’ve got to have low expectations to really play your best, just let it happen,” O’Dell said. “It takes a little bit of luck and you have to have your best stuff.
“Seventy-two holes makes it more likely that if you play your best you’ll have a decent shot. If there’s anything that Pat has taught me, it’s that 72 is a long time. He told me, ‘That’s how I won so many in a row [10]. If it was 36 or 54, I might not have.’ It’s four rounds and I think about it like that. In 72 holes, you’re going to have a stretch where you won’t play real well, the key is to play it 1-over, 2-over and limit the damage because it’s going to come back. Your swing is going to come back. It’s easy to force it, especially around that place.”
With as much success as O’Dell has had at “that place” — The Greenbrier — one would think it would feel like home.
In a way, O’Dell said it does.
“I was 16 the first time I played it and going up there, especially at the time, it was the biggest thing I’d ever played in,” O’Dell said. “Even now, it still feels that way to me — that important. The meaning of it, the history of it and being a part of it now as a champion means a lot.”
In other ways, O’Dell said there’s a lot of places on the Meadows and Old White courses that make him rather uncomfortable, despite the wins over the years.
“I would love to say the courses set up great for me, but they really don’t,” O’Dell said. “There’s some right-to-left or left-to-right stuff, depending on the shots I’m playing at the time and visually, there’s several shots on the golf course that I have to plan to just get past them. I’ll hit some clubs that nobody else hits from certain spots.”
Needless to say, it’s worked out in the past with wins in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018. A fifth title may be the most impressive yet.
First, it would come against a field that — as O’Dell agreed — may have the most legitimate contenders of any field in recent memory. Second, it would tie O’Dell with Harold Payne for the fifth-most wins in the tournament’s history.
From the beginning, O’Dell — who is a long-time member of Sleepy Hollow where Payne also played and, like Payne, is a hall of famer at Marshall — listed Payne as one of his biggest role models in golf. For that reason, O’Dell admitted a fifth crown would be extra special.
“That would mean a lot to me,” O’Dell said. “And it’s nothing to do with beating him or passing him but he did it and I’ve always looked up to him. For my name to be right beside his name, that would mean a lot.”
Under the radar? That may be a stretch as everyone in the field expects O’Dell to be a factor next week. And while he wasn’t quite a threat to win the Open down the stretch, playing in the penultimate group and tying for low-am did get the juices flowing a bit. If anything, O’Dell is excited to quench his competitive drive again.
“I wasn’t in that last group but it was close enough, I got that feeling of being there and I missed that a bunch,” O’Dell said. “I’m hitting it good. I feel healthy. For a few years my back was tight and I wasn’t sure how it’d feel from morning-to-morning. But I think I’ll be ready to go and there’s always good vibes around the Greenbrier. I seem to find it fairly quickly there.”