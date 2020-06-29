Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

William Gregory Caplinger, 34, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Caplinger with driving on a suspended and revoked license, driving with no headlines and being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.

Dale Lee Hughes, 56, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Hughes with failure to appear. No bond had been set as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.