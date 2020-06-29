BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
William Gregory Caplinger, 34, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Caplinger with driving on a suspended and revoked license, driving with no headlines and being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Dale Lee Hughes, 56, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Hughes with failure to appear. No bond had been set as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.