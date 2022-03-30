CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Home Show will return, in person, for three days next month to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Grand Hall.
From Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, hundreds of local, regional and national home-expert exhibitors will present ideas and items ranging from flooring and gutters to kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, construction, remodels and more.
Each day of the West Virginia Home Show will also feature special attractions for those attending.
Starting at noon Friday and Saturday, the first 100 ticket-holders to the Home Show will receive a free lunch, courtesy of sponsor Builders FirstSource.
The Best of Show Awards will also be presented on Saturday.
On Sunday at 5 p.m., a live auction with Joe R. Pyle will be held. Patrons can present their Home Show ticket stub from any show date to attend. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Henry E. King Scholarship Fund and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.
Throughout each day, as well, 2022 West Virginia Home Show visitors can view a free, family-friendly film to be shown in the venue lounge, provided by Movies $4 Less.
West Virginia Home Show hours will be noon to 9 p.m. Friday, April 1; 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.
Daily admission will be $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Admission will be free each day for those ages 15 and younger.
For advance tickets, updates or additional information, visit www.wvhomeshow.com, call 304-744-2200 or email wvhomeshow@hbagc.org. You can also follow the West Virginia Home Show its Facebook pages for further information.
