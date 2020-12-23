WILLIAMSON — Sport Outfitters, an ATV resort in Williamson, along with MudLove Offroad out of North Carolina and Offroad Hooligunz WV teamed up for the second annual Buffalo Mountain ATV Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday.
With the assistance of the Mingo County Sheriff's Department, Williamson Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff's Department, a parade of ATV enthusiasts with their machines decked out in Christmas lights and jamming to holiday tunes followed a 24-foot box trailer full of new toys to give away to children and families at low income apartment complexes in Williamson and nearby Pike County, Kentucky.
"Thank you to everyone who helps make this whole thing happen. Without the help of our community and our Hatfield McCoy Trails family, none of this would be possible," said Chance Davis of Sport Outfitters. "This year we were fortunate enough to collect upward of $6,000 in donations. All proceeds went towards new toys and hygiene products for those less fortunate in the area."
The parade of ATVs along with Jolly St. Nick himself made their way to Victoria Courts, Liberty Heights and the Williamson Terrace apartment complexes in Williamson and also the Tug Fork Apartments along Ky. Rt. 292.