BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Antwain Dason Brown, 31, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Brown with driving on a revoked license third offence, driving on a suspended license second offense and no insurance. No bond had been set as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Keith Allen Lane, 29, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Lane with strangulation. Bond was set at $25,000.
Tara Nicole Lycans, 36, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Lycans with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.