Will Marshall’s third consecutive road game play into their performance?
The first two games of a three-game road swing have been tough, physical battles with each game decided by one possession against Notre Dame and Bowling Green. Maintaining focus and paying close attention to detail will be big for the Herd as they are away from home for a third straight week. Between air travel and bus rides, fatigue could play a factor this week.
What is a key aspect of the game for the Thundering Herd?
Through three games this season, the Marshall defense is allowing an average of just 79 yards rushing per contest to their opponents, which has given them the upper hand in most cases this season. Troy hasn’t run the ball particularly well in 2022 but quarterback Gunnar Watson has a talented group of receivers to spread the ball around to. Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald exposed the Herd defense last week when forced to throw the ball and the Trojans could take a similar approach if the run game is ineffective.
Who is a player to watch for Troy?
After impressing the coaching staff in spring ball, Craig Slocum Jr. has taken a much bigger role in the Trojans’ defensive scheme this season. Primarily a special teams player a season ago, the senior safety leads the team with 27 tackles — just one shy of his 2021 total — with a pass breakup and fumble recovery to his credit also.
What is the significance of the Sun Belt Conference opener?
The factor applies to only one party in this matchup — Marshall. The Thundering Herd are newcomers to the SBC while Troy has been a member of the league since 2004. The Trojans also got their conference opener out of the way last week against App State. Several players and coaches have expressed their excitement to compete in the Sun Belt, but the Herd will have to bottle up that emotion and turn that into execution if they want to start league play with a victory.
How can Marshall’s offense be more effective in third down situations?
Last week, the Herd took the ball out of running back Khalan Laborn’s hands in key situations on the final drive of regulation and then in overtime. Despite two costly turnovers against Bowling Green, Laborn has amassed over 400 yard rushing in three games and is averaging just over six yards per carry this season and should be a center point of the offense in short yardage situations or in third-and-manageable distances.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
