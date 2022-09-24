The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Will Marshall’s third consecutive road game play into their performance?

The first two games of a three-game road swing have been tough, physical battles with each game decided by one possession against Notre Dame and Bowling Green. Maintaining focus and paying close attention to detail will be big for the Herd as they are away from home for a third straight week. Between air travel and bus rides, fatigue could play a factor this week.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

