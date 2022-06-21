As far as the West Virginia Open is concerned, David Bradshaw has been awfully tough to beat in recent years.
But this week, the tournament may well present Bradshaw and the rest of the field with their toughest obstacle yet — the Palmer Course at Stonewall Resort.
That’s where the 89th edition of the Open will be held starting with Wednesday’s first round and concluding with the third round on Friday. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. with the field split between the first and ninth tees.
Bradshaw, the 12-time and reigning champion is back to try to defend his crown. The Bakerton native has won five of the last six championships and 12 overall, putting him just five short of the record of 17 held by the legendary Sam Snead.
History and Snead are topics Bradshaw has largely avoided in recent years and even as he continues to inch closer, his approach isn’t about to change.
“Every time I get one it’s kind of writing your name in history,” Bradshaw said. “I’m kind of sneaking up on him a bit but there’s still a long way to go. This tournament is difficult to win, so, to think it’s five more to tie, it’s not even worth thinking about. It’s one shot at a time and maybe someday I’ll get there. We’ll see.”
Those shots will come on one of the toughest tracks in the state this week with Mother Nature serving as the great equalizer. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s each day of the tournament with a 60% chance of thunderstorms during the opening round.
That would add to an already soggy course that was pounded with over two inches of rain over the past week. Wet conditions would make for receptive greens but also would allow the West Virginia Golf Association to push flag placements into tighter corners and would necessitate longer carries off the tee.
Likely, it will be a balancing act in terms of course set up and conditions but no matter what, WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said the players should expect a stiff test for the field of 132. And in his estimation, that’s exactly how it should be.
“We want the biggest challenge the state has to offer for our state’s best players and this championship does push the envelop when it comes to course set up,” Ullman said. “The best professionals and best amateurs in our state know what they’re going into.”
Bradshaw seemed to have a clear idea.
“The rough is very healthy, the fairways are narrow, the greens are small and undulating and because you can’t hit a lot of drivers, it plays a lot longer than the scorecard says,” Bradshaw said. “It is a really tough test of golf. Last year at Pete Dye [Golf Club in Bridgeport] was difficult. This one might be tougher.”
That would certainly seem to favor a player like Bradshaw, who has experience in professional tournaments across several different tours. But he’s not the only one.
Former Marshall and Capital standout Christian Brand, who won the Open in back-to-back years (2014 and 2015), played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and as Ullman pointed out, there are several pros and former and current collegiate players in the field with plenty of experience on tough golf courses.
Undoubtedly, if anyone is to take the Joe Taylor Trophy away from Bradshaw, the Palmer Course will have made them earn it.
“This is a grinder golf course, you’re going to take your lumps out here,” Bradshaw said. “It’s not going to be a birdie-fest for sure. I think whoever stays patent and doesn’t get too upset when things turn South is going to fare pretty good. It’s every bit as tough as any West Virginia Open we’ve ever played.”