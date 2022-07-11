As far as the West Virginia Women’s Amateur is concerned, Susan Glasby feels like this is her time.
Standing in her way is a player that’s likely a few years ahead of hers.
After carding a 2-over 72 on Sunday, Glasby shot a 1-under 69 on Monday to take a two-stroke advantage into Tuesday’s final round of the 99th edition of the W.Va. Women Am, which is being played at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
Savannah Hawkins, a 16-year-old rising junior at Hurricane, carded a 1-over 71 and stands alone in second place at 3-over for the tournament.
Glasby, who now plays out of Chesapeake, Ohio, has finished runner-up in the event in each of the past two years — a feeling she admitted she’s sick of.
“I just played in the Ohio Amateur last week and guess what? I finished runner-up,” Glasby said. “I think I’m due.”
Indeed, Glasby fell just short last week at Ashland Golf Club in Ashland, Ohio, losing 1-up in the final match to Jenn David (the Ohio Women’s Amateur is a match-play event).
Glasby put herself in position to rectify that this week with a relatively stress-free round on Monday that featured a trio of birdies and two bogeys. Yet, the native of Fernvale in Queensland, Australia wasn’t particularly thrilled by the day’s performance.
“I hit a lot of fairways, that’s really about it,” Glasby said. “I left so much out there.”
Fairways were a bit tougher to come by for Hawkins, who battled back from a double-bogey at the par-4 sixth hole to come in with a round of 1-over 71. Paired with Sunday’s 2-over 72, it put the youngster in the final group for the first time in four appearances in the event.
“This is the strongest field I’ve played against in the Women’s Am so I knew I had to be pretty solid,” Hawkins said. “I didn’t have the best tee game but my irons were solid and I made a lot of par saves.”
Hawkins is an accomplished junior player and has participated in tournaments at the national level, but she admitted that Tuesday would be a different feeling.
“This is pretty high up for me, it’s a huge goal,” Hawkins admitted. “I’m very excited because I met my goal [of being in the final group], so I’m not going to think about it. I’m going to hit shots and play my game.”
As for the 31-year-old Glasby, she believes the difference in maturity and experience could loom large.
“She’s young enough to be my kid,” Glasby said with a laugh. “But outside of some junior tournaments, she hasn’t been here before.
“I’m impressed with her play, we’ll see how she does tomorrow.”
Joining them in the final group will be Stormy Randazzo, a Marshall product by way of Rowlett, Texas, now playing out of Charles Town. On Monday, Randazzo endured a bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch on holes five-through-seven in shooting a 5-over 75. She will enter Tuesday at 7-over, six shots back of Glasby.
Yet, if Glasby can score the way she did on Monday, six strokes will likely be insurmountable. And while Glasby admitted she would take another round like Monday’s if it meant breaking through, she has no intentions of a similar performance.
Glasby’s aiming much higher by scoring much lower.
“I think the same round would do it but I also don’t want to go out and shoot 69, I want to shoot 65,” Glasby said.
Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent shot a round of 75 and is in fourth at 8-over. A pair of Marshall golfers — Torren Kalaskey and Hanna Shrout — are tied for fifth at 9-over.
