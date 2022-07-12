It would be difficult to imagine a more dubious omen than Susan Glasby’s first tee shot of the day sailing wide left into an adjacent graveyard on the first hole at Berry Hills Country Club.
But the final narrative on Tuesday wasn’t about her 99th West Virginia Women’s Amateur chances dying, it was about her resurrecting them.
Glasby watched a two-shot advantage turn into a three-stroke deficit in the first four holes before steadying the ship, fighting through adversity and rallying past 16-year-old Savannah Hawkins, giving the native of Fernvale, Australia, her first West Virginia Women’s Amateur title in four tries.
Glasby’s round of 4-over 74 put her at 5-over for the three-round tournament — three shots clear of Hawkins and graduated Marshall golfer Stormy Randazzo, whom each finished at plus-8.
Though experience and maturity rested on the side of the 31-year-old Glasby, it was Hawkins, a junior at Hurricane High School, who was steady through nerves early, going 1-under through the first four holes while her playing partner struggled to gather herself after a triple-bogey at the first. Standing on the fifth tee box, Hawkins suddenly had a three-shot advantage and after another bogey at the par-3 third, Glasby seemed to be unraveling.
“It was really hard, I don’t think I was able to reset until around seven or eight,” Glasby admitted. “I was just kind of hanging on. Even for the rest of the round I was just kind of hanging on.”
Hawkins said she only looked at the leaderboard once but Glasby said she was fully aware of the situation throughout.
“Absolutely, I knew,” Glasby said. “I asked my husband (and caddy Phillip Butcher), ‘OK, how many are we down now?’
“It was just shaking my body and telling myself, ‘Stop being so nervous.’ It’s not really that I’m worried about somebody else beating me. I’m worried about screwing up.”
After starting 4-over through three holes, Glasby was able to steady herself, picking up pars on the next five holes before a birdie on the par-5 ninth.
Meanwhile, Hawkins, who went from chaser to chased in a flash, began to struggle, bogeying Nos. 5, 7, 8 and 9.
By the time the final group made the turn, Glasby was back on top by two shots — right where she’d started the day.
That lead ballooned to three after Hawkins bogeyed the par-4 11th but right when Glasby seemed to have control, the youngster made her stand, picking up birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 before knocking one stiff on the par-3 14th. Her short putt slid by and she settled for par before bogeying No. 15 to push Glasby’s lead back to three.
Glasby needed to survive one more scare as her drive on No. 16 sailed left and into the fescue, necessitating a re-tee. On her fourth shot from the fairway and with Hawkins looking at 10 feet for birdie, Glasby came up with the shot of the tournament, pitching up to within a couple of feet for a tap-in bogey. Hawkins missed her birdie putt and the advantage remained at two with two to play.
“That could’ve been it right there,” Glasby said. “I took a little bit of an extra pause on that and thought to myself, ‘You’ve got to make this.’ I think it came close but it was a good shot. It was very important.”
“It was a very classy up-and-down by her,” Hawkins added. “That birdie putt — I knew I probably needed to make it to get a little bit closer. I hit my line, I may have hit something that knocked it left or I may have pulled it I don’t know, but it’s just a matter of a couple of putts not falling in.”
Hawkins pulled her drive left into the trees on No. 17 and a par for Glasby pushed her lead to three. Even with a bogey at the 18th, it was plenty to secure the victory.
After shooting a 1-under 69 in the second round on Monday, Glasby said she left several scoring opportunities out there and was eyeing a 65 of Tuesday. A realistic chance at that was lost amongst the tombstones right from the top of the round.
But nine shots worse than her goal was still enough for a three-stroke win and, for Glasby, who has finished runner-up in the event twice in the last three years and was the runner-up in the Ohio Amateur last week, the victory was enough to coax some emotion from her on the 18th green.
“It feels really good — it feels so good,” Glasby said. “I feel like I kind of deserve it and even though I didn’t bring it all today, I’m proud of myself.”
Randazzo finished with a round of 1-over 71 and, with a par on 18, she finally caught Hawkins to finish in a tie for second. Torren Kalaskey, a fellow Marshall product and former standout at George Washington also carded 71 and finished fourth at 10-over with Cabell Midland golfer Taylor Sargent securing fifth at 11-over.
