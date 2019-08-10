ICON police sheriff.jpg
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Two first responders have died in a crash involving their ambulance and a semi-truck in West Virginia.

Jan-Care Ambulance spokesman Paul Seamann tells WVNS-TV that the early morning crash involving one of the company's ambulances happened Saturday, killing the two emergency medical technicians inside. Authorities say the crash occurred in Nicholas County.

Seamann says there was no patient on board and the two EMTs were returning to their station from a hospital-to-hospital transfer in Morgantown.

The company is not releasing the names of the victims because their families have not yet been notified.

