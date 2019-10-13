HUNTINGTON — For more than 40 years, the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church has been serving a Middle Eastern-themed dinner in October.
It honors many of the church’s founders who immigrated from Lebanon and Syria, bringing their knowledge of kibbeh, cabbage rolls, rice and other tasty dishes.
The tradition returns Oct. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. in the church’s social hall, located at 1 Woodhaven Drive. Advance tickets for the meal are $15 for adults and $10 for children or $20 and at the door.
The dinner is special to church parishioners, who spend about four months prepping and cooking all the menu items, said member Maryann Dolen. Along with Lebanese and Syrian dishes, the church will also be preparing Ethiopian food for the first time this year.
Dolen said the dinner is an opportunity to celebrate many of the church’s elders, who came from Middle Eastern countries before calling West Virginia home. Many of those elders have passed away, but their legacy is still felt with the annual dinner, she said.
“Here we are all one,” she said. “We are all happy.”
Dolen said the dinner usually attracts about 500 people each year for dine-in or to pick up takeout boxes. All the women of the church get involved in the effort, which is spearheaded by about three or four people who know the recipes well. It’s not easy to make a lot of the food, especially for hundreds of people, but it comes as a labor of love, she said.
The dinner’s menu includes kibbeh, cabbage rolls, green beans in a tomato sauce served over rice, salad and baklawa. A la carte pastries and other Middle Eastern foods will be available.
“It’s very different, but it’s very tasty,” she said.
Dolen said the dinner is an opportunity to meet people in the community and interact with people from different cultures.
“The people at our church are extremely friendly and also come to try the different foods,” she said.
For more information about the dinner, contact Father John Dixon at 304-634-0411 or email frjohnwv@aol.com, Julian Saad at 304-634-2873 or Suzanne Brody at 304-544-7728.
Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite.com.