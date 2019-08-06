The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington on Tuesday announced two new shows, one sure to delight area kids.
Pop-punk band A Day to Remember will make a stop in Huntington this fall during the band's The Degenerates Tour, announced Tuesday. A Day to Remember will be joined by I Prevail and Beartooth at Big Sandy Sunday, Nov. 17.
A Day to Remember was featured recently on Marshmello's single "Rescue Me," making their first new music since 2016's acclaimed "Bad Vibrations." Over the course of the past several years, each of the band's releases have hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock, Indie or Alternative charts and the band produced two gold-selling albums, including the popular "Homesick" in 2009.
Tickets for The Degenerates Tour go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at livenation.com.
In the spring, Big Sandy is bringing a family-friendly favorite to town with "Trolls Live!" Join Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends as they come to life on stage for their first live tour March 17 and 18 at the arena.
Based on the characters from the movie, the world of Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything Trolls love — singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza uses the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises in a two-act show.
The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Tickets start at $23 with a limited number of VIP Party tickets at $133, which includes a meet and greet with Poppy and Branch.
Tickets for "Trolls Live!" go on sale Friday, Aug. 16, at www.TrollsLIVE.com. Citi credit card holders can visit www.CitiPrivatePass.com for information about presale tickets.