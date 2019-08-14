The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND, KY – An Ironton, Ohio, man was charged with murder overnight after Ashland police accused him of shooting a man to death during a domestic incident.
James L. Reed, 47, of Ironton, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Lawrence McCoy.
According to the Ashland Police Department, police were dispatched to a home in the 3200 block of Central Avenue after being informed of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they located McCoy, 30, who lived at the address, who had visible gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported by Boyd County EMS to Kings Daughter Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
During their investigation, police found he had allegedly been shot by Reed during a possible domestic incident with Reed.
Officers obtained a warrant for murder for Reed. With the assistance of Lawrence County, Ohio Probation/Parole, Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department and the Ironton Police Department, Reed was located at a home just outside of Ironton at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.
He is currently housed at the Lawrence County Detention Center.
The investigation remain ongoing and no further information was released as of Wednesday morning.