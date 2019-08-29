ICON police sheriff.jpg
LOGAN, Ohio — Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says an Ohio man has died in a fall off the edge of a cliff in Hocking Hills State Park.

Department spokeswoman Maureen Kocot said in a release that 22-year-old Alexander Colson was hiking Saturday on an overlook trail at Old Man's Cave in the park in southern Ohio.

Witnesses told authorities the Franklin County man was on the trail with his back to the cliff's edge when he took a step backward and lost his footing, falling about 75 feet. Kocot says he was flown to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate.

The department urges park visitors to stay on the trail, wear appropriate footwear and pay close attention to where they are walking.

