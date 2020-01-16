20200117-hd-muhoops
The Herd's Taevion Kinsey (1) goes up to shoot as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, inside the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Amidou Bamba and Jahmir Young totaled 16 points and six rebounds apiece and Charlotte held off Marshall 77-75 on Thursday night.

Bamba sank all six of his shots for the 49ers (10-5, 4-0 Conference USA), who made 54% from the floor (25 of 46). Jordan Shepherd pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals. Reserve Cooper Robb added 13 points and three steals.

Taevion Kinsey topped the Thundering Herd (8-10, 2-3) with a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Jarrod West added 18 points and five assists.

Marshall shot 43% overall (26 of 61) and missed 17 of 22 from 3-point range.

