Photo courtesy of Braidy Industries This artist rendering shows the design of the new aluminum mill. When opened, the Braidy Atlas mill will have the capacity of 300,000 tons per year, and the mill's capacity is sold out for its first seven years of production, according to a company fact sheet.

 By FRED PACE/The Herald-Dispatch

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has again been ordered to release records about Braidy Industries, which is partly owned by the state and plans to build an aluminum mill in Ashland.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said in a ruling released Tuesday that he reviewed documents submitted by the Cabinet for Economic Development and found four that are within the scope of the Open Records Act and should be released with only minor redactions.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals in May upheld part of Shepherd's 2018 ruling that the cabinet had violated the Open Records Act by refusing to release documents to the Courier Journal revealing the identity of stockholders or investors in Braidy Industries.

The Kentucky Supreme Court declined to hear the case, and it was sent back to Shepherd.

