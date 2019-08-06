HUNTINGTON — Every public middle and high school in Cabell County will again be served by an on-site police officer as the Board of Education voted unanimously to renew contracts with three local departments during its regular meeting Tuesday night at the district's central office in Huntington.
Seven officers will have a daily presence in Cabell County schools, from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Huntington Police Department or Barboursville Police Department — one more full-time officer than last year. Last school year was the first in which every middle and high school had a detached school resource officer (SRO).
Cabell Midland and Huntington High have long had their own resource officers staffed by Cabell County deputies and the HPD, respectively, though some middle schools had been splitting the duties of a single officer prior to the 2018-19 school year.
Barboursville and Milton middle schools now both have their own county deputy, while Huntington East shares a deputy with the nearby Cabell County Career Technology Center. With the additional officer hired this year, both Huntington Middle and the Crossroads Academy (formerly the Cabell Alternative School) will have their own officers. Last year, an officer was placed at Huntington Middle but responded to the alternative school as needed, though the two are on opposite ends of town.
Cabell County Schools has contracted separately with both the HPD and Cabell County Sheriff's Office to pay the officers' hourly rates of $34.52 per hour for one Huntington police officer and five Cabell County deputies — an expected annual cost of around $498,000 total. The Barboursville Police Department provides their services through grant funding, meaning the board pays nothing for their service.
The West Virginia State Department of Education allows county school districts to determine if and how to contract police officers for schools, and each district uses its own model to fill those positions. Some districts, like Cabell County, contract with individual departments to assign officers to schools within their service area. Other counties use Prevention Resource Officers, which are funded through a contract between a district and the state Department of Military Affairs & Public Safety.