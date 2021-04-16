BREAKING: Man missing for six years human remains identified

WAYNE – The remains of a man missing since 2015 have been found and identified, according to the West Virginia State Police.
Kenneth "Kenny" Hamm, who was last seen on March 4, 2015, in Dunlow in Wayne County was identified by family members, according to his sister in a social media post on both her personal Facebook and "Help Us Find Kenny," a page dedicated to the search for the missing man.
"It's with a heavy heart and many mixed emotions that I make this post," she said. "After six horrible years of hell and torture, my sweet brother's remains have been found. Please keep me and my mom in your prayers, and please have respect and let us try to take all this in and grieve."
She continued on to thank those following the case for all the love, support and prayers for the past years during the search.
Investigating Officer Trooper Pennington with WVSP was able to confirm the identification of the remains as Hamm's, but said due to the case still being pending, no other information is available at this time.
According to family members, at the time of his disappearance in 2015, Hamm was staying with a cousin who lives on Big Branch Road, located on Ferguson Branch Road in Dunlow.
Investigators say Hamm supposedly left on foot, at a time when flood waters were up in Dunlow.
Despite several attempts throughout the years since Hamm's disappearance, including a reward for information increasing to $7,000 most recently, this is the first new information released in the case.
