Bus Accident-Toledo
Buy Now

Sylvania Township fire and police crews respond to a multiple-vehicle crash involving a bus Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Sylvania Township, near Toledo, Ohio. Authorities say the bus carrying developmentally disabled people flipped over during the crash and sent multiple people to hospitals. (Lori King/The Blade via AP)

 Lori King

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bus carrying developmentally disabled people crashed into a car, flipped over and hit two more vehicles in Ohio on Friday, sending 17 people to hospitals.

Five people were severely injured in the accident in Sylvania Township near Toledo, but Sgt. Jared Ulinski of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told the Blade in Toledo that none was life threatening.

A driver was making a left turn into a parking lot and failed to yield Friday morning, according to the highway patrol. The bus, operated by Networking Equal Care Opportunities, then struck the driver's car, landed on its side and hit two other vehicles.

The bus driver and 13 adult passengers were taken to hospitals, as were two drivers and a passenger of other vehicles. The driver of the fourth vehicle was unhurt.

The patrol is investigating but said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. Ulinski said he anticipates charges to be filed against the driver who the patrol said failed to yield, but officers are waiting to see the extent of the injuries before deciding on the charges.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.