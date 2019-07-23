HUNTINGTON — Culloden Elementary School will have a new principal for the coming school year as the Cabell County Board of Education hired Holly Fisher to the vacant position Tuesday at their regular meeting in Huntington.
Fisher had previously been an assistant principal at Central City Elementary School. She replaces outgoing principal Heather Scarberry, who was hired earlier this summer as the county's director of special education at the district's central office.
The board also made a handful of new administrative hires at Tuesday’s meeting.
Lee Ann Porter has been hired as the district’s manager of assessment and instructional programs. Porter had been an assistant principal at Huntington High School for the past five years. She replaces Lenora Richardson, who retired this summer.
Brian Withrow has been hired as an assistant principal at Huntington High, replacing Porter. He previously served as an administrator at both Lincoln County and Riverside high schools.
Robin Ramey, previously a reading specialist at Central City Elementary, has been hired as an assistant principal at Milton Middle School. She replaces Amy Maynard, who was hired as principal of Meadows Elementary this summer.
Stephen Zeigler has been hired as an assistant principal at Barboursville Middle School. He had been a social studies teacher at the school since 2013.
In athletics, the board hired Rebecca Cremeans as the next head coach for Cabell Midland High School's volleyball team, replacing the departing Julie Brumfield. Cremeans had previously been head volleyball coach at Chesapeake High School in Ohio.