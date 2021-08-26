HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners accepted a letter from County Clerk Phyllis Smith about using Open Checkbook to report the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The letter was on the agenda for the commission’s Thursday meeting. In the document, Smith wrote that reporting use of the funds through the portal “would be a perfect opportunity to test the software due to expected limited transactions in this account,” adding that it would only be for American Rescue Plan funds, which is money sent to the county as part of a national stimulus package designed to help communities recover from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clerk said the county met with representatives from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office on Wednesday. She said the county will get a link soon from the Auditor’s Office to finish setting up the system. As of the Thursday meeting, she did not know when the portal will go live.
Commissioner Nancy Cartmill asked if the reporting could have been on the county’s own website. She added that the city of Huntington has opted to show its American Rescue Plan fund reports on the city website.
“I just thought it might be easier for people to find if it was on their own website,” she said.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya suggested that the county could report on both sites, and Cartmill said in response that seemed like more work for county employees that might not be necessary. All commissioners voted to accept the letter.
In other business, the commission accepted a letter of employment for Destiny Ferguson as a full-time deputy from Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff told commissioners that she is the first woman to be hired by the department in about 20 years.
The commission also approved a franchise agreement between the county and Cebridge Acquisiton LLC, doing business as Suddenlink Communications. The vote was 2-1, with Cartmill and Commissioner Jim Morgan approving it and Sobonya voting against it.
During the meeting, Sobonya made a motion to table the item for another meeting until the county could contact the West Virginia Public Service Commission and a Suddenlink representative, but the motion died for lack of a second. The PSC is investigating customer complaints about Suddenlink.
Cartmill said the county cannot do anything regardless of the investigation findings.
“All we’re doing is giving them the right to use the lines that they’ve already installed in Cabell County. That’s the extent of what we’re doing today,” Cartmill said.