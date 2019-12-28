Census Legal Fights

This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

 Michelle R. Smith

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking thousands of temporary workers to help conduct its 2020 count in Ohio.

Workers are needed to interview residents and update address lists, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The Census Bureau also is seeking field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office supervisors for its eight field offices.

The positions will pay between $14 and $23.50 an hour. Census Day is April 1.

It is unclear how many people will be hired in the state. The Census Bureau hired 24,000 temporary workers for the 2010 count. The bureau is seeking around 88,000 applicants in Ohio and has received about 36,000 thus far.

Job offers will be made between January and April, with some positions lasting through September.

Information about Census Bureau jobs and qualifications are available at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

