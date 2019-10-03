stapleton_49292.jpg

The Associated Press Chris Stapleton performs "Seven Spanish Angels" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Nashville, Tenn. Stapleton won male vocalist of the year.

 Charles Sykes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country singer Chris Stapleton says he’s holding a benefit concert in central Kentucky next spring.

Stapleton plans a concert on April 25 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. He said in a statement on Wednesday that he’ll share the stage with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

The statement says all proceeds will benefit Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which was established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation. The fund will support organizations that have a direct impact on Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.

It will be the first concert held at Kroger Field, which is home to Kentucky’s football team.

Stapleton is a native of Paintsville in eastern Kentucky.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.