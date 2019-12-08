ICON Ohio.jpg
Buy Now

Ohio cities challenging a new state law that they say infringes on their ability to regulate firearms are ready for their day in court.

The cities are asking for an injunction to delay part of the law from taking effect until the court rules whether it's constitutional.

The provision the cities are challenging would allow gun owners who believe their rights have been violated to sue a municipality and seek damages.

A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court in Akron.

The complaint from the cities, including five from Summit County, argues that the state can’t legislate their ability to make rules and regulations that don’t conflict with existing state and federal law, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati also are challenging the law.

A spokesman for the Ohio Attorney’s General Office said that the state does not comment on pending litigation.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.