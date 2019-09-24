HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members on Monday unanimously authorized submitting an application for a new project using tax increment financing to overhaul the plaza outside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
The application includes a plan to make improvements to the large plaza outside the arena, which hasn’t seen many updates since its creation in 1977. Plans could include additional seating, a small amphitheater for live performances and opportunities for outdoor movies. It could also add an outdoor conference area and pathways leading to the box office and main entrance.
The state legislature permitted Huntington to create a tax increment financing, or TIF, district downtown in November 2004. A TIF district does not cause an additional increase in tax rates, nor does it affect excess levy bodies. Instead incremental increases each year in tax revenues based on development, which normally went to the state, are rerouted to pay for improvements within the designated district. Huntington’s downtown TIF district extends from the river to the railroad, from 6th Street over to 16th Street.
The original plan for the TIF district, which was completed between 2006 and 2007, included widening 3rd Avenue from one lane to two lanes and sidewalk and lighting improvements. It also funded opening two blocks of 9th Street to vehicle traffic. The TIF district was created along side construction of Pullman Plaza and expires in 2034.
The city expected to pay the $2.4 million associated with the 3rd Avenue and 9th Street project by 2034. However, Pullman Plaza has proven to be such a success in raising property values the city can now pay off its TIF debt 16 years earlier than expected. There is now an opportunity to complete the Big Sandy Superstore Arena project for approximately $1.7 million, said John Stump, of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. Stump is the city’s bond counsel.
“Importantly, we should note that tax increment financing does not in any way shape or form impact the property taxes that are paid by any individual property owners in the TIF district, or anywhere else for that matter,” Stump said. “No one else’s taxes will change one iota as a result of this project.”
The city’s application, which doesn’t include finalized plans, will go to the West Virginia Development Office for approval. The State Development Office will then have 60 days to respond to the application. If approved, finalized plans for construction will be drafted and brought back before council members, who will have final say.
If approved by the state and council members, the city hopes to break ground on the project by 2020.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members approved a resolution allowing the digitization of criminal records at the Huntington Police Department dating back to the 1980s.
The old records are currently stored on microfilm, which is decaying, said Police Chief Hank Dial. The department’s microfilm reader is also broken.
Council members approved a resolution allowing Dial to send the department’s microfilms to VMI Imaging Systems, Inc., in Sunnyvale, California. The company specializes in digitizing old microfilm records, he said. It’s projected to cost $32,610 for shipping and digitizing the film, which will be paid from the department’s civil forfeiture account, Dial said.
Council members also approved the second reading of an ordinance to update the city’s code repealing a requirement that city employees must live in Huntington. The requirement was repealed from the city charter by voters in 2012. Monday’s vote made the city’s charter and city code the same, said City Attorney Scott Damron.