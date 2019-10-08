HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is offering free pickups to help dispose of fallen leaves this fall.

People wishing to have up to four bags of leaves hauled away may call the city’s Public Works Department at 304-696-5540, ext. 2201.

“The city will pick up as many as four bags of leaves weekly with the household garbage service. We will not, however, pick up loose leaves,” Public Works Director Jim Insco said in a statement. “If there is an excess of four bags, you can call for a free, special pick up.”

People are reminded not to rake leaves or grass clippings into the streets and storm drains as they form clumps that can block drains and cause street flooding when it rains. Street sweepers also cannot pick up loose leaves.

