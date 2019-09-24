HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has released its fall paving schedule, with work expected to begin Wednesday if weather permits.
Members of Huntington City Council compiled a list of a streets in need of paving from their neighborhoods, and those were submitted to Mayor Steve Williams’ office last month. The Mayor’s Office and officials in the Public Works Department then worked with the West Virginia Division of Highways to prioritize requests based on traffic volume, road conditions and other factors.
This fall, the city will pave 35 sections of roadway totaling 4.66 miles, according to a news release from City Director of Communications Bryan Chambers. The projects are expected to cost an estimated $756,290. Council members budgeted $1.6 million for paving and striping this fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
The city paved 47 sections of roadways, totaling 6.32 miles, in spring 2019. That paving cost an estimated $1.6 million.
The following is a list of streets to be paved, separated by neighborhood districts. Council member Tonia Kay Page, who represents Council District 5, decided to pave sidewalks instead of streets.
City Council District 1:
- 29th Street West from Park Avenue to Chase Street
- Florence Street from Piedmont to Bradley roadsTudell Street from Hughes to Chase streets
Burlington Road from Waverly to Auburn roads
City Council District 2:
West 23 ½ Street from Jefferson to West 5th avenues
6th Street West from Jefferson to Madison avenues
21st Street West from Jefferson to West 5th avenues
City Council District 3:
Commerce Avenue from 1300 block to 1400 block
City Council District 4:
- Edgemont Road from West Whitaker Boulevard to North Edgemont Road
- All of Edgemont Terrace
- Ritchie Drive from Johnstown Road to end of Ritchie
- Vinton Street from Ritchie Drive to Johnstown Road
- Dale Court from Vinton Street to cul-de-sac
City Council District 6:
South Park Drive from Ritter Boulevard to 1223 South Park
Holderby Road from Washington Boulevard to Glenway Road
Summit Drive from Marquis Drive to end of cul-de-sac
Kings Highway from 91 Kings Highway to 155 Kings Highway
Stamford Park Drive from Norway Avenue to top of the hill where guardrail ends
Copper Glen Drive from Washington Boulevard to Camelot Drive
City Council District 7:
- Perry Hollow Road from Rice Avenue to Perry Drive
- Upper Maupin Road from Highlawn Court to Sheppard Drive
26th Street from 9th Avenue to Davis Street
City Council District 8:
North Staunton Road from 2946 Staunton to 2828 North Staunton
City Council District 9:
- Crane Avenue from 3200 block to graveled section
- Nickel Plate Road from Brown to Everett roads