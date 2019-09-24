2016 0428 paving 05
2016 0428 paving 05

A crew from West Virginia Paving begins resurfacing 22nd Street West between Adams Avenue and Washington Avenue in this 2016 file photo in Huntington. The city recently released its fall paving schedule for this year.

 Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington has released its fall paving schedule, with work expected to begin Wednesday if weather permits.

Members of Huntington City Council compiled a list of a streets in need of paving from their neighborhoods, and those were submitted to Mayor Steve Williams’ office last month. The Mayor’s Office and officials in the Public Works Department then worked with the West Virginia Division of Highways to prioritize requests based on traffic volume, road conditions and other factors.

This fall, the city will pave 35 sections of roadway totaling 4.66 miles, according to a news release from City Director of Communications Bryan Chambers. The projects are expected to cost an estimated $756,290. Council members budgeted $1.6 million for paving and striping this fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

The city paved 47 sections of roadways, totaling 6.32 miles, in spring 2019. That paving cost an estimated $1.6 million.

The following is a list of streets to be paved, separated by neighborhood districts. Council member Tonia Kay Page, who represents Council District 5, decided to pave sidewalks instead of streets.

City Council District 1:

  • 29th Street West from Park Avenue to Chase Street
  • Florence Street from Piedmont to Bradley roadsTudell Street from Hughes to Chase streets

Burlington Road from Waverly to Auburn roads

City Council District 2:

West 23 ½ Street from Jefferson to West 5th avenues

  • 13th Street West from Madison to Van Buren avenues
  • Jefferson Avenue from West 14th to West 18th streets

    • 6th Street West from Jefferson to Madison avenues

    21st Street West from Jefferson to West 5th avenues

    City Council District 3:

    Commerce Avenue from 1300 block to 1400 block

    City Council District 4:

    • Edgemont Road from West Whitaker Boulevard to North Edgemont Road
    • All of Edgemont Terrace
    • Ritchie Drive from Johnstown Road to end of Ritchie
    • Vinton Street from Ritchie Drive to Johnstown Road
    • Dale Court from Vinton Street to cul-de-sac

    City Council District 6:

    South Park Drive from Ritter Boulevard to 1223 South Park

    Holderby Road from Washington Boulevard to Glenway Road

  • South Englewood Road from Wiltshire Boulevard to Cherry Avenue
  • Camelot Drive from 1815 Washington Boulevard to existing blacktop at top of the hill

    • Summit Drive from Marquis Drive to end of cul-de-sac

    Kings Highway from 91 Kings Highway to 155 Kings Highway

    Stamford Park Drive from Norway Avenue to top of the hill where guardrail ends

    Copper Glen Drive from Washington Boulevard to Camelot Drive

    City Council District 7:

    • Perry Hollow Road from Rice Avenue to Perry Drive
    • Upper Maupin Road from Highlawn Court to Sheppard Drive

    26th Street from 9th Avenue to Davis Street

  • Cleveland Avenue from Maupin Road to 2951 Cleveland
  • Sarah Court from Wilson Street to end of the road

    • City Council District 8:

    North Staunton Road from 2946 Staunton to 2828 North Staunton

    City Council District 9:

    • Crane Avenue from 3200 block to graveled section
    • Nickel Plate Road from Brown to Everett roads
  • 3100 block of Staunton Road
  • Brown Road from Nickel Plate Road to Everett Road
  • Stanley Road from 3827 Stanley to bottom of the hill
  • Bostwick Road from 3701 Bostwick to 3851 Bostwick

    • Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.

