Editor's note: As of Monday morning, the 66th annual Fire Prevention Parade has been postponed due to weather. The parade, which was set to take place Monday, Oct. 7, will now take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. All other details about the parade remain the same. The postponement comes as rain is expected to affect the Tri-State area off and on throughout Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY
HUNTINGTON — Fourth Avenue will become a spectacle with flashing lights, blaring sirens and overflowing bags of candy as Huntington’s Fire Prevention Parade celebrates its 66th year Monday.
The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the intersection of 12th Street and 4th Avenue before heading west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street. Participants will begin lining up at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Because of this, 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m. That means no parking will be allowed on these streets during this time.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape.” It’s meant to celebrate everyday people who develop and practice a home fire escape plan, said Huntington Fire Marshal Matt Winters.
“The idea of this is to encourage everyone to know two ways out of your house, two ways out of your workplace, two ways out of your school,” Winters said. “You’re being your own hero by knowing how to protect yourself in the event of an emergency.”
An escape plan includes having working smoke alarms on every level of the home and near all sleeping areas. It also includes ensuring two ways out of every room, usually a window or door, and a safe meeting place outside such as a tree, light pole or mailbox. Plans are also recommended to be practiced twice a year involving everyone in the house, school or workplace.
The annual parade takes place as part of Fire Prevention Week, which is sponsored and coordinated by the National Fire Protection Association the first week of October. The week was chosen to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, killing 300 people and leaving 900 homeless.
Huntington’s first fire parade took place Oct. 13, 1955, and was a mix of marching units and demonstrations in ladder handling.
The parade is meant to instill in everyone the importance of fire safety, especially children who may not fully understand the danger that fires pose, Winters said.
“It’s critical we start young with kids just to help with that curiosity and help them understand the importance of protecting themselves and their families,” he said.
Winters said he encourages families to take their children to local volunteer fire departments or city fire stations to have their children’s questions answered.
During Monday’s parade, parade participants are not allowed to throw candy. However, a representative for each parade participant will walk along the side of the street and hand out candy to children.