COLUMBUS, Ohio — Companies involved in work at a former uranium enrichment plant in Ohio say a federal court should dismiss a lawsuit alleging nearby residents were unknowingly exposed to radioactive contaminants that spread to other properties.

Several residents sued the companies over contamination from the site of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon and construction of a waste-disposal facility there. They seek damages and medical monitoring, and class-action status to represent nearby residents and students at a school where radioactive material was found.

In a filing this week, defendants argued the case should be dismissed because the claims weren't brought under a federal law governing liability-related matters for nuclear facilities. Those defendants include cleanup contractors and the company that ran a uranium enrichment project at the site in recent years.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.