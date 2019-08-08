HUNTINGTON — Huntington police arrested eight people after serving a search warrant at a house in the 900 block of 27th Street on Thursday.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force served a warrant, while the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team entered the house and secured the scene, according to a news release issued by Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Eight people were arrested:
Terrance D. Wilson, aka "Tay," of Detroit, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs, conspiracy transferring and receiving stolen property.
Jordan M. Shepherd, aka "Jay," of Detroit, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Emory B. Johnson, of Huntington, is facing charges of conspiracy to deliver drugs, maintaining a dwelling for drug sales and being a fugitive from justice. Johnson is wanted in Lawrence County, Ohio, for a parole violation, according to the release.
James P. Hubble, of Huntington, was arrested in connection with several active warrants from Mercer County.
Keith D. Conwell, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested in connection with active warrants from Kanawha County.
Shannon D. Maynard, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested in connection with a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca L. Queen, of Huntington, was arrested in connection with warrants for grand larceny, fleeing and petit larceny.
Matthew A. Smith, of Huntington, was arrested in connection with a city warrant for shoplifting.
Detectives recovered approximately 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, 10 grams of suspected heroin, approximately $1,700, a gun, numerous cellphones, scales and other items consistent with the processing, packaging and distribution of drugs, according to the release.
A vehicle was also found hidden behind the house that had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 26th Street. Detectives towed the car from the scene for further investigation. It was allegedly stolen.