FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky education officials are seeking feedback on the state's new reading and math competency requirements for high school graduation.

A statement from the Education Department says Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and staff are holding four town hall forums, an online forum and will also take electronic feedback from those who can't attend.

The first forum was held Sept. 23 in Shelbyville. Others are planned on Oct. 10 in Hazard, Oct. 15 in Bowling Green and Oct. 30 in Hopkinsville.

Officials say they are seeking feedback only on the new reading and math standards, which require students to show basic competency in those subjects.

