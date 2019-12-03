The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Castina Marie Clark, 38, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shirley Rosetta Robie, 55, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.
Pamela Jo Criswell, 39, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, DUI and obstructing. Bond was not set.
David Allen Chamberlain Jr., 29, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.
Donald Frederick Thompson, 28, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with bailpiece. Bond was $15,000.