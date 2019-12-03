The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Castina Marie Clark, 38, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Shirley Rosetta Robie, 55, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.

Pamela Jo Criswell, 39, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, DUI and obstructing. Bond was not set.

David Allen Chamberlain Jr., 29, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.

Donald Frederick Thompson, 28, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with bailpiece. Bond was $15,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.