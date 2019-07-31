The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Ricky Nelson, 51, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, DUI and second-offense DUI. He was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Deaaron Michael Frazier, 24, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Anthony Dean Little, 40, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, fleeing from an office and shoplifting. Bond was set at $7,000 for some charges.

Brenda Lee McCarty, 56, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Jonathan Scott Mcclellan, 32, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was set at $10,000.

