1. Around town, Marshall and Ohio is a football rivalry that has resonated within the fabric of the football program for more than 100 years. What is the take of the current players on this week's Battle for the Bell.
None of the players on Marshall's roster have ever taken part in a Marshall-Ohio matchup, so the theme is business-as-usual from the players' standpoint. Following last week's disappointing loss to now-No. 22 Boise State, the focus is more on what Marshall needs to do to get better instead of the rivalry aspect. That being said, film of the Bobcats certainly got the attention and respect of the Marshall players, who were complimentary of Ohio's discipline and execution within their scheme. While none of the players know what the rivalry feels like, they added that those within the community have made sure that they understand its importance to the cities involved, which adds an intensity to the weekend matchup. They also said it should make for an exciting atmosphere in the Joan on Saturday.
2. In order to win on Saturday, what does Marshall have to improve on from its loss to Boise State?
Overall, one-on-one battles on the offensive end were the downfall of the Herd against the Broncos. Whether it was one-on-one blocking assignments that the Herd didn't get accomplished or the one-on-one battles at wide receiver that have to be won to make big plays to move the offense, Marshall found itself on the wrong end of that battle and the wrong end of the scoreboard. Against an Ohio team that is extremely sound in what it does with few mistakes, Marshall must win those battles to overcome the Bobcats. If they don't, they could be looking at a second-straight loss.
3. Who is one person for Ohio that Marshall has to be aware of?
It's senior quarterback Nathan Rourke. The Canadian-born signal-caller is a savvy seasoned veteran with 28 games experience under his belt. Last week, he eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark passing in his career and he also has rushed for just shy of 1,800 yards, making him a dual threat for the Herd defense. Marshall coach Doc Holliday likened him to former Ohio quarterback Tyler Tettleton and Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill for his football IQ and leadership skill. That, in itself, is enough to catch the attention of Herd fans, considering how much trouble that Marshall had with both Tettleton and Stockstill over the years. As Rourke goes, so too does Ohio. It's that simple.
4. Who does Marshall need to have a big game on Saturday?
Look no further than quarterback Isaiah Green. Green struggled to find a rhythm against Boise State in what was a frustrating afternoon of football. In the first test of adversity for 2019, can Green re-connect with his receivers in order to set a rhythm? Marshall started fast last week on the offensive side, but fizzled over the final three quarters. The Herd again needs a fast start and could really take Ohio out of its gameplan by putting up a score or two in the early going. Ohio's pass defense has allowed the opposition to move the ball through the air, so opportunity is there for the Herd to have a get-well game in the passing department.
5. What is the key position battle for this game?
Ohio's offensive front against Marshall's defensive front. Frank Solich, who turned 75 this week, isn't going to pull a bunch of rabbits out of his hat - especially for a non-conference game. Ohio is going to line up and try to go straight downhill at Marshall, which does two things when successful: (1) it would wear down an undersized Marshall defensive front and (2) it would salt the game away and allow the game to be played at the Bobcats' pace. Ohio has averaged under 60 plays per game in its first two contests and has used the ground game 57 percent of its plays. That includes last week despite falling behind Pitt 17-0. Ohio will stay the course with its rushing attack, utilizing the experienced left side of its line and incorporating Rourke as a dual threat to churn out first downs. If Ohio stays ahead of the sticks and keeps third downs to a manageable distance, its chances of success magnify significantly. The Herd has struggled to get off the field on third down.