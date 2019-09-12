The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Ethan Mark Sacre, 22, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, improper registration, no proof of insurance and reckless driving. Bond was $30,000.
Tony Allen Mabry, 45, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Alex Anderson Davis, 25, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with breaking and entering and destruction of property. Bond was $50,000.
David Luke Dupree, 39, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.