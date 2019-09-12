The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Ethan Mark Sacre, 22, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, improper registration, no proof of insurance and reckless driving. Bond was $30,000.

Tony Allen Mabry, 45, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.

Alex Anderson Davis, 25, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with breaking and entering and destruction of property. Bond was $50,000.  

David Luke Dupree, 39, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.