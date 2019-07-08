The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Stephen Lee Burton, 30, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Donald Ray Patton, 24, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with child abuse. Bond was not set.
Kathryn Dawn Patton, 25, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with child abuse. Bond was not set.
Charles Adam Stanley, 27, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with child abuse. Bond was not set.