The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Hasaan Rekeem Hagler, 29, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with four counts of first-degree sexual assault. Bond was $200,000.
Barry Kent Mullins II, 29, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $20,000.
Jason Douglas Burgess, 39, was jailed at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Brandon Allen Burrows, 28, was jailed at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing and driving on a revoked license. Bond was not set.