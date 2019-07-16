The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Maurice Dashaun McNeely, 28, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Stephanie Ann Torres, 50, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.

Kevin Anthony Perkins, 18, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.

Casey R. Harper, 25, was jailed at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was not set.

