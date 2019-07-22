The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Justin Castellanos, 23, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Davonta Shunnar Floyd, 25, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Gregory Donald Mcsweeney, 38, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, battery, breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was $70,000.
Kasey Alexander Monceaux, 24, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.