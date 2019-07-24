The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Four people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Keith Allen Wood, 46, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Felicia Marie Meyers, 26, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kellee Anne Russo, 25, was jailed at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with retaliation against a public official and assault. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Scott Stevens, 24, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and petit larceny. Bond was $55,000.