RICHARD L. HALSTEAD, 72, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 30. There will be a private family graveside service 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Arrangements at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charity.
GLENNA LUCILLE HANSHAW, 66, of Huntington, wife of Junior Hanshaw, died Oct. 1 in Heritage Center, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NEAL THOMAS HUMPHREY, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Verna Humphrey, died Sept. 15 in Best Care, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Military graveside services 11 a.m., Oct. 5, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
PATRICIA ANN LAKE, 80, of Wilmington, N.C., formerly Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Lake, died Oct. 2. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Oct. 5, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington’ burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA McCOMAS LAMADE, 87, of Lake Oswego, Ore, formerly of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of George William Lamade, died Sept. 26 at home. A celebration of her life will be held in the future.
KENNETH NOE, 60, formerly of Huntington, living in LaPlace, La., son of JoAnn Lovejoy Noe, died Sept. 25. To share memories or condolences, visit www.milletguidry.com.
JAMES GREGORY ROWSEY, 63, of Huntington, died Sept. 30 at home. He worked as an Army Interagency Training and Education Center Senior Travel Official in St. Albans, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Baptist Temple. Visitation three hours before service. Donations may be made to Big Green Scholarship Foundation, earmarked for the new baseball stadium. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOANN LOVEJOY SOWARDS TOMPKINS, 90, of Milton, widow of George Emmit Sowards and Robert Claude Tompkins, died Sept. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
FREDDY WRIGHT JR., 68, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sandy Robinette Wright, died Oct. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired machinist from Special Metals. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service. Donation may be made to Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 7623 McComis Dr., Catlettsburg, KY 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.