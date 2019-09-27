The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN SUE AKERS, 83, of Ironton, sister of Betty Cox of Ironton, died Sept. 25. She was a former cook in several local restaurants. Funeral service 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial Monday in Kirby Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday for the cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOSHUA TYLER CALL, 18, of Milton, died Sept. 25. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES ALLEN CASEY, 72, of Ona, died Sept. 25. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. Sept. 30, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
DONALD RUSSELL CROWE, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Joy Baker-Carrico Crowe, died Sept. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from the USPS. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARVIN FRAZIER, 60, of Delbarton, W.Va., brother of Nancy Pilkins of Elk Creek, W.Va., died Sept. 24 at home. Memorial service, 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. that day. www.chafinfuneralhome.com
JAMES HOWARD HIGHLEY, 88, of Russell, Ky., widower of Phyllis Jean Dickenson Highley, died Sept. 25 in Kingsbrook in Ashland. He retired as manager of Asphalt Sales for Ashland Oil. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.om. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
PERRY PAUL HILDERBRAND, 59, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Teresa Grubb Hilderbrand, died Sept. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a general laborer. In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is assisting the family.
JANET HART JONES, 77, of Ashland, widow of Nick B. Jones, died Sept. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was an owner of Nick B. Jones Services. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice or El Hasa Hospital Transportation Fund, PO Box 5190. Ashland, KY 41105-5190.
RICHARD HAROLD JONES, 81, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Jones, died Sept. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Owens- Illinois Glass Company. There will be private graveside services. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOSEPHINE VIRGINIA FOWLER KEARNS, 95, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 27 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
NANCY McCANN, 71 of Huntington, wife of Richard James McCann, died Sept. 26 in St Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GREGORY SMITH, 69, of Ashland, husband of Charlene Smith, died Sept. 25. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sept. 30, New Hope Baptist Church; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup County, Ky. Visitation one hour before service Monday at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LYAL ANTHONY WATTS, 44, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Tina Marie Bragg Watts, died Sept. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironon. He worked for the Rock Hill Board of Education. There will be a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to WesBanco, Proctorville to an education fund for his children. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EMERY HAROLD "BUTCH" WILLIAMSON, 58, of Canada, Ky., husband of Dana Patrece Williamson, died Sept. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He worked at the Belfry Vocational School and for Tramco. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 29, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Stanley Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.rerogersfh.com.