DAVID ALLEN ADKINS, 69, of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Denise Adkins, died Oct. 7. Service will be private. Burial in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, in charge of arrangements.
RAYMOND LEE CREMEANS SR., 95 of Huntington, husband of Verna Leema Cremeans, died Oct. 8, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Beard Mortuary; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service
MARY JEAN DICKESS, 87, of Ironton, widow of Clyde Dickess, died Oct. 6 in Ashland Community Hospice. She was a Head Start worker and Foster Grandparent. Private service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DEWEY RAY HOLTON, 65, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 6. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, in charge of arrangements.
DR. GUALBERTO MARTINEZ MARCELO, 79 of Huntington, husband of Jocelyn Marcelo, died Oct. 8. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
EMMA MAE MILLER, 93, of Huntington, widow of Freddie M. Miller, died Oct. 8, in Whitman (W.Va.) Assisted Living. She retired from real estate. Graveside services 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PENNY MARIE CARPER RICHMOND, 56, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Rodney Richmond, died Oct. 9. At her request, there will be no service. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
CLARA BELLE SPILLMAN, 83, of Ashland, died Oct. 5 at home. She had been an office clerk at Cardinal Cleaners. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Macedonia Church of Catlettsburg, 1994 Center St., Catlettsburg, 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA DARLENE SUGG, 70, of Davin, W.Va., widow of Blaine Garrett Sugg Sr., died Oct. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service 2 p.m .Oct. 10, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
AXEL ZION WHITE, infant son of Austin and Ashley White of Delbarton, W.Va., died Oct. 7 in Pikeville Medical Center. Graveside service 2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
FLOYD W. WHITE, 64, of Huntington, died Oct. 7, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ALAN WILLIAMSON, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Williamson, died Oct. 8 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.