The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGIANA BORGMEYER, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 23 in Wyngate Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 6 p.m. March 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Friends and family gather from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
MARY ANN CRUM, 92, of Dunlow, widow of Hobert Crum, died Feb. 26 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral at 1 p.m. March 1 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Hobert Crum Cemetery, Cabwaylingo State Park. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ARBEDELLA ULBRICH DILLON, 75, of Ottawa, W.Va. widow of Cleatus Jamie Dillon, died Feb. 18 n Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Family Memorial Gardens, Danville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HAROLD EDWARD DUFORE, 69, of Delaware, Ohio, husband of Patsy Gue Dufore, died Feb. 23 in Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Services will be private at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA LYNN ELLIS, 62, of Lesage died Feb. 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAYMOND HAY, 51, of Ironton, widower of Sherri Watts Hay, died Feb. 22 in the University of Louisville Hospital. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Committal service will be at a later date at Golden Oaks Cemetery.
YONG SUK MAYO, 69 of Mason, Ohio formerly of Ripley, Ohio, widow of Shelby “Dwight” Mayo, died Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at the Mayo Family Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services.
JENNINGS O. MOORE, 96, of Huntington, husband of Josephine Moore, died Feb. 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OPAL M. MUNCY, 87, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Bennett Wade Muncy Sr., died Feb. 25. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Muncy Meek Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the funeral home.
GLADYS HODGE PERRY, 76 of Louisa, Ky., died Feb. 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to March of Dimes at https://www.marchofdimes.org/giving.
MICHAEL LEE STRALEY SR., 74, of The Villages, Fla., husband of Rosalie Straley, did Feb. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
HUBERT EARL TERRY, 70, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Dottie Terry, died Feb. 14. There will be a memorial service at noon Feb. 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY JENNY TERRY, 68, of Danville, W.Va., mother of Hubert Terry Jr. of Danville and Amanda Terry of Alkol, W.Va., died Feb. 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 2 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
PATRICIA ANN THABIT, 85, of Huntington, died Feb. 22 in Grapevine, Texas. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 3 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary; burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
WILLIAM HARRISON WELLS of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Nancy Wells, died Feb. 24. He retired from C.J. Hughes Construction Company as Treasurer and part-owner. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens located, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JUANITA B. WEST, 89, of Bruno, W.Va., widow of Hartis G. West, died Feb. 23. She retired from Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Bruno Church of God; burial in Highland Memory gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.