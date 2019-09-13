The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID C. BARBER, 79, of Ashland, widower of Sandra Figley Barber, died Sept. 12 at home. He worked in sales in Industrial and Electrical supply. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m Sept. 16 at the funeral home. www.steeenfuneralhome.com. Donations suggested to Christ United Methodist Church.
SHARON LYNN TOMBLIN BLANKENSHIP, 62, of Camp Creek, W.Va., mother of Kerri Bryant and Charley Blankenship, died Sept. 12 at her daughter's home at Crooked Creek, W.Va. Services 2 p.m., Sept. 18, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Tomblin Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
BARBARA ELLEN BLATT of Huntington, died Sept. 10 at home. She retired from WPBY. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Reger Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
HALEY NOELLE BOOTH, 25 of Huntington, daughter of Stephanie and Donny Klinger of Huntington, died Sept. 12. A private family graveside service will be held at Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TERRY L. BRYANT, 42, of Mud Fork, W.Va., died Sept. 10 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 14, Mud Fork Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Bog Fork Family Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PHILLIP LOWELL CHAFFINS, 68, of Prestonsburg, Ky., died Sept. 12 in Highlands ARH Prestonsburg. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in H.L. Setser Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after noon Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
PAULA DANIEL, 49, of Flat Gap, Ky., wife of Matthew Daniel, died Sept. 11 at home. She was a self-employed craft maker. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sept. 15, Ramey Branch Church. Visitation 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EARL HAMLIN, "Hoss," 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Peggy Hamlin, died Sept. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a painting contractor. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
TAMMY J. PLYBON, 58, of Huntington, wife of Frank Plybon, died Sept. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 15, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept.14 at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
MARGARET ANN RAY, 64, of Lesage, widow of Sam Vaughn, died Sept. 9 at home. She worked for the Cabell County Board of Education. She chose to donate her remains to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life on September 29 between 2 and 4 p.m. at 2748 Guyan Ave, Huntington. Please RSVP at GRNBTMGIRL@gmail.com.
ROBERT REID, 66, of Floyd County, Kentucky, died Sept. 11 in Select Specialty / Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Boyd Cemetery, Hi Hat, Ky.
CHARLES LESLIE VANCE "Buz" 72, of Lundale, W.Va., husband of Carolyn Sue Dickerson Vance, died Sept. 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.