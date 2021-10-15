The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN WILLIAM BURDETTE JR., 53, of Leon, W.Va., died Oct. 12. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
ADRA CREMEANS DILLON, 86, of Huntington, widow of John Dillon, died Oct 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BECKY SUE HARMON, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, wife of James Harmon, died Oct. 11 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Hanging Rock Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOHN T. HUGHES JR., 74, of Russell, Ky., husband of Catherine Hughes, died Oct. 13 at his residence. He was retired from CSX. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE. Procession will leave Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. at Sunday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Aspire Conservatory of Fine and Performing Arts or the charity of your choice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
SHELBE MARIE ROWE, 29, of Kenova, died Oct. 11 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JAMES DAVID SMITH, 78, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Joyce Smith, died Oct. 12 at King's Daughters Medical Center. There are no services scheduled at this time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOYCE DARLENE STURGEON, 61, of Ashton, W.Va., died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Deal Funeral Home.
SHELBY JEAN WHITMAN, 77, of Foster, W.Va., wife of David Whitman, died Oct. 13 at Boone Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at the Fountain of Life Worship Center; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that those who wish to attend wear masks. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL RAY WILLIAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Williams, died Oct. 10 at the VA Hospital. Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Monday at Living Waters Revival Center. www.ehallfuneralhome.com