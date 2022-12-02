The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
M. WAYNE BAUER, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Mary Elizabeth Bauer, died Dec. 2 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HERMAN R. BENNETT, 84 of Bidwell, Ohio, died Dec. 1 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial follows in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARRY DEAN BLACK, 87 of Barboursville, husband of Ann Mays Black, died Dec. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Scott Orthopedic Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Beard Mortuary. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service.
BRUCE PAUL “PETE” GOLICE, 72, of Huntington died Nov. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary is directing arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS S. HILL, 72, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, widower of Betty Davis Hill, died Dec. 1 at home. He retired from Moses Automotive and had investment properties. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
LEONARD RANDY LAWSON, 69 of Ironton died Nov. 24 at home. There will be a Celebration of Life from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at 202 Park Avenue Apartments, 2nd Floor Banquet Room, Ironton. An elevator will be available for the banquet room. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ARDITH MARIE “LOIS” LESTER, 83 of Wayne, widow of Millard Lester, died Nov. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist the family with final expenses are suggested.
DAVID TYLER SAMMONS, 35, of Huntington, companion of Emily Daniels, died Nov. 29. Funeral service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Attendees are encouraged to were black and gold. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to your choice of animal welfare organizations.
TERRY LEE SHY, 79 of Huntington, father of Jonathan Shy, died Nov. 29 at home. He retired as a teacher and track coach in Tennessee, Florida, Ohio and West Virginia. No services will be held at this time. Beard Mortuary is directing arrangements.
SARAH MINNIE SKEENS, 70 of Wayne, life partner of Mike Legge, died Nov. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She owner and operator of Sarah’s Hair Fashion. There will be a celebration of life at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Friends may gather one hour before service.
CAROLYN SMITH of Huntington, companion of Jeff Brown, died Nov. 30. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Campus Christian Center at Marshall University. She was President and co-owner of Huntington Junior College. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Carolyn Noell Smith COEPD Scholarship Endowment Fund at Marshall University, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, 25703, or your favorite charity. www.beardmortuary.com.
DONALD E. SMOOT, 69 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sandra Steinbrecher Smoot, died Nov. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA SUE THACKER, 56, of Ironton, mother of Kayla Thacker, Royce Thacker, and “Corey” Thacker died Nov. 30 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
