WILSON BARROW, 75, of Ashland, father of Debra D. Deer of Ashland, died Dec. 3. At his request, private graveside service will be Dec. 7 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN CALVIN GOOCH, 75, of Lesage, husband of Mary Louise Gooch, died Dec. 4, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a crane operator having worked on bridge construction. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
NAOMI CORNS HARLESS, 91, of Davin, W.Va., widow of Ronald Harless, died Dec. 2. Graveside service 3 p.m. Dec. 9, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
STEPHANIE DARNELL CRAWFORD HILL of Huntington, died Nov. 30. There will be a home-going service at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, with visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
SARAH MAGADLINE SMITH HINDS, 80, of Ironton, wife of Boyd Hinds Jr., died Nov. 30 at home. She was a homemaker. Private services will be conducted. Burial will be in Buckeye Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DELLA LEE JONES, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 2 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MURILLA SPURLOCK, 86 of Barboursville died Dec. 3 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GARY PERDUE, 65 of Williamson, W.Va., died Dec. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be a memorial service conducted at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.